Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Further Reading
