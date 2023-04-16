Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.