Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

