Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,973 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

