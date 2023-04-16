Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $312,290.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $172.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

