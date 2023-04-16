Advisory Resource Group Sells 161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,570,000 after acquiring an additional 317,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.