2,318 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $135.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.18.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.