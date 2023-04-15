XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XBIT opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.22. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XBiotech by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in XBiotech by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 15.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

