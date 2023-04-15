Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Workday Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $194.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $226.74.
Workday Company Profile
