Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Workday (NYSE:WDAYGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $194.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $226.74.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

