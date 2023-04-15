Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

WDC stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

