Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.32 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.