Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.