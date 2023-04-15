Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 7.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.