Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

