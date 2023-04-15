Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.