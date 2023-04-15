Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 58.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 58.33 ($0.72).

Several research firms have weighed in on TLW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 2.5 %

LON TLW opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.67, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 25.94 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 60.07 ($0.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

