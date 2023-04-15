Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Stock Down 1.9 %
TRVN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
