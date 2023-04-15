Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Down 1.9 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.