Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

TECK opened at $45.22 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

