Strs Ohio Purchases 12,574 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Antero Resources

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

