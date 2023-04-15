Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 1.7 %

TRMB opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $72.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

