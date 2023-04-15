Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lantheus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 5,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,747.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.