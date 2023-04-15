Strs Ohio Has $1.23 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 196,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $225.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $322.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.45.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.