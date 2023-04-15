Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PII stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

