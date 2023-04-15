StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.29.
