StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.51.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 181,508 shares of company stock worth $252,141. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

