State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.17 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.8 %

TPL stock opened at $1,714.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,764.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,099.49. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,250.01 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

