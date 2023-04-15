State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 577.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

