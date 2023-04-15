Sky Investment Group LLC Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.