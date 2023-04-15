SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

