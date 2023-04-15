SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.12.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
