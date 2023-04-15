Reviewing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Perpetua Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$5.69 million ($0.05) -272.40 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.46) -10.26

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 340.53%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 94.21%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -0.82% -0.57% Perpetua Resources N/A -29.60% -26.34%

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

