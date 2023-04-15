Reviewing Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Schrödinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and Schrödinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Schrödinger 0 2 3 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Schrödinger has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 102.26%. Given Schrödinger’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Schrödinger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -21.95 Schrödinger $180.96 million 10.82 -$149.19 million ($2.10) -13.09

Gemini Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schrödinger. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schrödinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88% Schrödinger -82.44% -30.04% -21.08%

Summary

Schrödinger beats Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

