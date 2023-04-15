RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $218.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.87. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

