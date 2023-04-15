Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
