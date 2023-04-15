Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.