Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

