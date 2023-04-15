Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Trading Down 1.5 %

PRLB opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Proto Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.