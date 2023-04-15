Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

