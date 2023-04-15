Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Price Performance

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582,479.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Articles

