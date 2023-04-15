Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

OESX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.