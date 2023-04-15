Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 116 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

