Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

