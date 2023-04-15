Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 590,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

PAYO opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,480. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

