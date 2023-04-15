Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $506,000 Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,584 shares of company stock worth $1,967,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.