Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,808 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.47 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

