Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,645,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $338,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

