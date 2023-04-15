Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

NBRV stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

