Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %
NBRV stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.
Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.