MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 67,013 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 639.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.