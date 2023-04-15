Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 4,450 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

