Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $132.37 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

