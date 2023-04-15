Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

