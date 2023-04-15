ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

