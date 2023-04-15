LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.09.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
