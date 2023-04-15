LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

