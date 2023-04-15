Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) & ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Head to Head Analysis

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $220.18 million 3.60 $183.36 million $2.59 4.38 ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 2.13 -$47.90 million ($3.04) -12.64

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANI Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 83.28% 2.18% 1.76% ANI Pharmaceuticals -15.14% 4.04% 1.70%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.21%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.35%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats ANI Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

